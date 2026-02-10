Flower Mound Library exhibit shows off work done by local naturalists

An exhibit at the Flower Mound Public Library highlights the work done by the Elm Fork Chapter, the Denton County branch of the Texas Master Naturalist Program.

The display gives visitors the chance to see what the program does.

Right now, the chapter is focused on planting more native plants in the area as part of its “Green Acres is the place to BEE” project, which helps attract more pollinators.

Eventually, this will lead to more native insects and native birds, according to Project Manager Becky Bertoni.

“The library display is very educational because you get to see all different kinds of pollinators,” she said. “Plus, you get the chance to vote on your favorite ones.”

Bertoni said the goal of the exhibit and the project is to inform the community on the importance of native plants and pollinators.

Currently, the Town of Flower Mound is working toward its Wildlife Habitat Community Certification.

According to the site, Flower Mound is up to par on most sections of the certification, but needs more certification habitat points.

Bertoni said the Flower Mound community can help reach that goal by certifying their residences and businesses. She hopes the exhibit might persuade some residents to do so.

“We want to inspire Flower Mound residents through the Green Acres iNaturalist Pollinator Photography Exhibit,” she said. “Come and see the variety of pollinators at the park and then help create more native habitat by incorporating the plants for these pollinators in your yard.”

All of the photos taken at the exhibit are from the Green Acres Farm Memorial Park, where Bertoni and her fellow naturalists volunteer every week.

The Elm Fork Chapter recently received two grants from H-E-B for local projects: Green Acres is the place to BEE and Lantana Petals and Pathways.

“This project restores a biodiverse ecosystem open to the public, emphasizing habitat conservation and education. Native plantings and a rainwater collection system provide food and water resources in an area lacking natural sources,” said Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said in a press release. “The prairie builds on existing features, including a monarch waystation, educational signage and riparian habitat. Community programming—such as photography exhibits, workshops and tours—further promotes pollinator awareness and conservation.”

As a grande finale for the exhibit at the Flower Mound Library, a class will be hosted on Tuesday, March 10 at 7 p.m. on Native Wildlife Habitat.

Bertoni said it will provide information on how residents can certify their yards.

“We’re really making a push to show our grant because of the display of pollinators and the importance of having native plants, native insects and native birds,” she said. “It’s a miracle how it all works.”

The exhibit will be on display at the Flower Mound Public Library until March 15. To learn more about the Elm Fork Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalists and its projects, visit the chapter’s website.