The Shops at Highland Village to host event benefitting Denton County nonprofit

An event at The Shops at Highland Village will give shoppers the chance to take advantage of discounts and enjoy activities while supporting a local nonprofit.

Bloom & Bubbles will start events as early as 9 a.m. on Saturday at The Shops at Highland Village with check-in for the shopping event at 9:30 a.m.

Tickets will be $10 and give shoppers access to exclusive deals while supporting Journey to Dream, a Denton County nonprofit organization that provides safe, caring and inclusive environments where teens can develop critical coping skills and plan their futures.

“As part of BLOOM, The Shops at Highland Village’s spring celebration of connection, sustainability and community, Bloom & Bubbles brings neighbors together for feel-good moments that make a difference,” said The Shops. “It supports the center’s mission to connect, give back and grow together through meaningful, community-focused experiences.”

According to The Shops, the event will include in-store promotions, mimosas for guests ages 21 and older and complementary coffee from Flower Mound-based Cerulean Blue Coffee House.

Cerulean Blue also gives a portion of their profits to a good cause, donating water filters to families in Guatemala and Honduras for every 10 pounds of coffee sold.

The morning begins with a pilates session hosted by soon-to-open STRONG Pilates from 9-9:30 a.m.

Guests can also enter into a raffle hosted by STRONG Pilates at The Backyard. The winner of the raffle will get a private class for up to 10 guests, which The Shops values at $350.

In addition, the winner will get two weeks of unlimited classes once the studio opens.

All attendees will will receive goodie bags when they check in for the shopping event, but the first 100 will also receive a planting kit and the first 300 will receive a branded wine cup.

The Shops will also set up a photo station in The Backyard during the event.

Adventure Kids Playcare will offer 15% off their hourly rate during the event so parents can focus on their shopping. Families must register on their website before dropping kids off.

Retailers offering special promotions during the shopping event include Bluemercury, Buff City Soap, Drybar, Kendra Scott, LaserAway, Lovesac, Lululemon, Megan’s Lifestyle Boutique, NASR Brother’s Jewelry, Orange Twist, TEEZ Hair Studio, The Aspen Gift House, White House Black Market, Woodhouse Day Spa, Woof Gang and Whole Foods Market.

To learn more, visit The Shops at Highland Village website.