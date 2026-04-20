Bartonville Town Update – April 2026

Hello Bartonville! The Town is proud to announce the appointment of Chief Jeff Ashabranner as our new chief of police. Chief Ashabranner brings more than 40 years of law enforcement experience and a strong background in municipal leadership.

He most recently served as chief of police for the City of Collinsville for seven years and also held the role of city administrator for approximately 18 months, overseeing city operations and supervising department heads and staff. Prior to that, he dedicated 30 years to the Farmers Branch Police Department, retiring at the rank of lieutenant. Throughout his career, he served in key leadership roles across patrol, special investigations, narcotics and detention services. Chief Ashabranner has supervised specialized units, managed complex investigations, served as rangemaster and is a certified TCOLE instructor. He was also among the original members of the department’s SWAT team, serving as a breacher and certified counter-sniper. In 1991, he was awarded the Purple Heart after being wounded in the line of duty.

I would like to remind residents of the importance of maintaining easements located on or adjacent to their property. Easements play a critical role in allowing access for utilities, drainage and emergency services. Property owners are responsible for keeping these areas mowed and free of overgrown vegetation, low-hanging branches and debris. Obstructed easements can contribute to drainage issues, limit access for utility crews and delay emergency response when time matters most. Throughout the year we receive concerns regarding overgrown easements and debris accumulation. Regular mowing, trimming and removal of fallen branches will help prevent these issues and ensure that your easement remains clear, keeping the Town looking its best. The Town appreciates the cooperation of our residents in maintaining a safe, accessible and well-kept community.

Marty B’s Reserve Event Center and Wedding Venue officially celebrated its first wedding ceremony on March 14. Designed to provide a welcoming and elegant setting, Marty B’s Reserve offers a versatile space suitable for a wide variety of occasions. In addition to weddings, the venue is now accepting reservations for family reunions, corporate functions, anniversary celebrations, banquets and other memorable events. With thoughtfully designed indoor and outdoor spaces, the facility is intended to accommodate both intimate gatherings and larger celebrations while providing guests with a comfortable atmosphere.

At the March 17 Town Council meeting, Council approved the construction contract for the E. Jeter Road Phase 3 Reconstruction Project, marking the next step in the Town’s ongoing effort to improve and extend the lifespan of this important roadway. Phase 3 will continue the same construction approach used in Phases 1 and 2, which incorporated Geo Grid reinforcement technology beneath the asphalt surface. Geo Grid is a specialized stabilization material installed within the road base that helps strengthen the pavement structure. By distributing weight more evenly and reinforcing the underlying layers, the Geo Grid reduces movement in the roadbed that can lead to cracking, rutting and premature pavement failure. This technology has been successfully used in the earlier phases of E. Jeter Road and is expected to provide similar long-term durability and performance in Phase 3. The reconstruction will improve the structural integrity of the roadway while helping reduce future maintenance needs. By continuing with the same proven design and materials used in the previous phases, the Town aims to ensure consistency in construction quality and extend the service life of E. Jeter Road for residents and daily traffic. Reconstruction should begin in April or May.

The DEA National Drug Take Back day is Saturday, April 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please drop off unused or expired medications at Bartonville Police Department, 1941 E. Jeter Rd.

For more information on any of these updates, please contact Town Hall.

Residential Projects:

Deer Hollow – 14 residential lots (5-acre subdivision behind Hat Creek)

Eagle Ridge – 33 residential lots (2-acre subdivision across FM 407 from Tractor Supply)

Hudson Hills – 33 residential lots (2-acre subdivision behind Marty B’s)

Trifecta Estates – 8 residential lots (2-acre subdivision off McMakin)

Knight’s Landing – 15 residential lots (6-acre subdivision, 600 block of E. Jeter)

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