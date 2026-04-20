Donnelly: Blesch, McCormick, Bump best choice for Double Oak

Double Oak neighbors, I am proud to join you and hundreds of residents across our small town who have endorsed and are supporting Linda Blesch, Dan McCormick and Chris Bump for Double Oak Town Council.

I have spent time considering all six candidates and I am convinced that Linda, Dan and Chris are the best three candidates in this election.

All three fully support our Double Oak Police and Double Oak Volunteer Fire public safety departments. Each understands the budget and finances of the town. They are committed to fiscal responsibility, maintaining low taxes, keeping the town debt free and will cut wasteful spending.

In their elected positions as Council Members, Dan, Chris and Linda have promised to ensure the town government is managed with accountability and transparency. Citizens will know what’s going on and there will not be any surprises.

As a resident, you can count on Chris, Dan and Linda to be an advocate and voice for every neighborhood and citizen in our small town. Linda, Dan and Chris will respond back to every resident who contacts them.

Your vote for Dan, Chris and Linda will ensure our small town traditions continue and services citizens expect are delivered.

Early voting is April 20-28. Election Day is May 2. You can cast your vote at Double Oak Town Hall. Please cast your three (3) votes for Linda Blesch, Dan McCormick and Chris Bump for Town Council.

Mike Donnelly, former mayor

Double Oak, TX