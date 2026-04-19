Early voting begins Monday for May 2 election in Denton County

Denton County residents can begin casting ballots Monday as early voting gets underway for the May 2 General Election, featuring a slate of local races, school board contests and special propositions.

Voters across southern Denton County will weigh in on city council and mayoral seats, school board positions and various local measures.

In Argyle, voters will consider two propositions. One would continue a sales tax dedicated to the town’s Street Maintenance Fund, while the other proposes extending term lengths for the mayor and Town Council members.

Northlake voters will decide whether to create a Municipal Development District, a tool often used to fund infrastructure and economic development projects.

Click here for more information about the local candidates seeking office.

Registered voters may vote early at any polling location in Denton County. However, those who wait until Election Day must vote at their assigned precinct location.

Early voting runs April 20 through April 28, with polls open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 20 and April 22–25, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 26, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 27 and 28. Polls will be closed April 21 in observance of San Jacinto Day. On Election Day, May 2, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters will have access to 42 early voting locations across the county, including many here in southern Denton County:

Argyle Town Hall, 308 Denton St. E., Argyle

Briarwood Retreat Center, 670 Copper Canyon Rd., Copper Canyon

Denton Fire Station No. 7, 4201 Vintage Blvd., Argyle

Robson Ranch Clubhouse, 9428 Ed Robson Cir., Denton

South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Ln., Denton

Double Oak Town Hall, 320 Waketon Rd., Double Oak

Flower Mound Community Activity Center, 1200 Gerault Rd., Flower Mound

Flower Mound Senior Center, 2701 W. Windsor Dr., Flower Mound

Highland Village Municipal Complex, 1000 Highland Village Rd., Highland Village

Justin Municipal Complex, 415 N. College Ave., Justin

Frederick P. Herring Recreation Center, 191 Civic Cir., Lewisville

Thrive Recreation Center, 1950 S. Valley Pkwy., Lewisville

Northlake Town Hall, 1500 Commons Cir., Ste. 300, Northlake

Roanoke Public Library, 308 S. Walnut St., Roanoke

More information about voting is available through the Denton County Elections Administration at www.votedenton.gov.