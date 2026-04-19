City of Justin Update – April 2026

Spring has arrived in Justin, bringing warmer days, blooming fields, and that familiar sense of renewal that reminds us why smalltown life is worth protecting. This season always brings a feeling of revitalization to our community; friends, families and neighbors stepping outside again, gathering in our parks and sharing an optimism that seems to rise with the temperature.

One of the best opportunities to enjoy that spirit is just around the corner. Justin Fun Day returns on April 25 at Community Park, and I hope to see families from every part of our area join us. From noon to 6 p.m., we’ll have live entertainment, local vendors, great food and activities for all ages. It’s a simple, joyful day, the kind that strengthens the bonds that make Justin feel like home.

As we move through April, our city continues its work on responsible growth, public safety and preserving the character that makes this town unique. Thank you for the pride you show in your homes, your businesses and your community. Your everyday efforts are what keep Justin strong.

Before we step fully into this season, I want to offer a prayer over our citizens, our neighbors across the region and especially our men and women serving abroad:

Heavenly Father, we lift up the people of Justin and every community around us. Bless our families, protect our children and guide our leaders with wisdom and humility. Watch over our first responders as they serve and bring peace to every home in our region. We also pray for our soldiers deployed overseas, our sons and daughters, husbands and wives, friends and neighbors. Surround them with Your protection, steady their hearts and bring them home safely. Strengthen their families here at home as they wait with hope and pride. May Your hand rest upon our town this spring, filling our days with peace, unity and renewed purpose. Amen.

Wishing you and your family a bright and meaningful spring season. I look forward to seeing you at Justin Fun Day on April 25.