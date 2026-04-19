Carrico: Smart financial leadership needed to guide Double Oak forward

Judith Ann and yours truly have been Double Oak residents since the town was incorporated 52 years ago. I became acquainted with Mr. Bill Brittain, the gentleman who led the charge to incorporate. I listened to Bill’s reasons for protecting the 2.5 sq. miles of primarily open land dotted with a few homes and a few asphalt roads that ultimately became the interior roads of Double Oak from being annexed by Flower Mound.

The mission was threefold: (1) maintain a safe, crime-free place to live and raise children, (2) operate to preserve financial stability, and (3) remain independent and never be absorbed by adjacent towns unless voted by citizens to do so. Hence, I signed the application petition, became a dedicated volunteer, and won several elections to serve as a two-term alderman, two-term mayor, interim town judge, and interim chief of police from 1975 through 1983.

For the third time in its 52-year history, the Town of Double Oak is facing an inflection point; the first two being: (1) its establishment by the incorporation and (2) the adoption of a property tax in the mid-80s, which funded a paid staff to professionalize the governance and services of the town to prepare for the rapid development of such subdivisions as Twin Lakes, The Oaks, and later Carruth Estates, Taylor Estates and The Hills of Chinn Chapel. The town now faces its third inflection point: how best to fund the town over the next five years to maintain the three-point Mission statement above as we are fully built out with approximately 980 homesteads and 3,000+ residents. The three winners of the May 2nd election to the Town Council will constitute a majority and determine whether the town succeeds or not.

As evidenced by the data in the McAdams report dated March 11, 2026 and the recent Auditors’ Report, the town’s financial condition is strong and well funded. Therefore, the question facing the new council will be “How Does the Council Fund the Town Going Forward?” to maintain the mission stated above. Because the town is essentially built out (no more homes to add to the base), and while the real estate inflation factor for the last 15 years has substantially increased the town’s aggregate assessed valuation, a prudent Council can’t assume that factor will persist. In fact, the recently issued Denton Central Appraisal District preliminary valuation for Double Oak shows only a small increase for the town. For the last three years, most of the 35+ year-old homes in town have been appraised at lower values. This downward trend is further complicated by the fact that the average resident age is increasing. As of now, 44% of our population is 65 or older, and this percentage is increasing by approximately 5 points per year. Our neighbors in Highland Village, which is also built out, are laboring with the same situation.

A Council position is not a symbolic position; it carries with it the highest level of fiduciary duty to protect the citizens and maintain the solvency of the financial affairs. It is a position that can’t afford on-the-job training to cultivate decision-making skills in financial trade-offs, etc. Over the course of my 55-year career, I have sat on 32 boards of directors, public and private, and three not-for-profits, and the common denominator of all those restructurings is, you can’t save your way to profitability. It takes new sources of revenue to move forward.

Recently, several articles, mostly on social media channels, push card brochures, and citizen comments at council meetings have criticized the town’s Mayor and Council members’ selection of town administrative hires and compensation packages. Under the three-year tutelage of Mayor Johnson, the council and especially the trailing six quarters under Chris Laugenour in his role as Chief Operating Officer, the team has brought the town out of the dark ages and implemented 46 tasks traversing such activities as strategic management, financial affairs, public works, procurement, customer service, and community representation. Tasks like a new computer system, reconciling bank accounts, establishing a chart of accounts, overseeing the hiring of an experienced police chief, and upgrading all the officers’ training and certifications, etc. These productivity gains and control emanate from hiring experienced folks. The three challenging candidates are critics of this investment and advocate for a reduced spending to generate financial stability.

Recently, Mayor Johnson wrote a column entitled “Economic Development & Small-Town Sustainability,” published in the March 2026 issue of The Cross Timbers Gazette, which I encourage you to read. It sets the tone for the options the new council must consider as it sets the course for the next 5 years. It is all about diversification of revenue sources, none of which Double Oak has today.

Texas state law requires towns and cities to: (1) balance their annual budget and maintain a cash reserve equal to 90 days of expenses, and (2) prohibits property tax rate increases of greater than 3.49% without citizens’ approval. These requirements must be at the forefront of the new council as it deliberates alternative actions, including approval or denial of the proposed shopping center at Simmons and FM 407. Pro forma financial projections have been prepared for the economic lift that will be generated by the center‑‑it is substantial. Over the next five years, the cash contribution from the center will add $500,000 to the town’s cash reserve, growing it from $1.3 million as of Dec. 31, 2025 to $1.8 million, and forestalling any property tax rate increase.

If you haven’t seen the candidate forum from March 8th, I encourage you to watch it. Each candidate talks about their priorities and how to maintain our goals of safety, financial stability and independence. If the voters don’t get this election right, the new council could set our town on a path to erase the very reason we incorporated 52 years ago.

Do your homework, and ask yourself which slate of candidates, the three incumbents or the three challengers, has the skill set and experience to carry us forward.

Bernard V. Carrico Jr.

Double Oak, TX