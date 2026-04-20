Northwest ISD names principal for soon-to-open Barksdale Middle School

When Barksdale Middle School opens its doors to students in August, Michelle Jennings will be the principal welcoming them in, Northwest ISD announced Monday.

The school, located in Pecan Square, originally planned for Tricia Lutkenhaus to be the first principal, but she was announced as the permanent principal of Northwest High School in March.

Jennings makes the move from Northwest ISD’s Worthington Middle School, which she helped open in 2023.

With experience opening campuses, Jennings knows how important it is to build relationships.

“I look forward to getting to know the students and families of Barksdale Middle School as we prepare to open the school together,” she said. “My top two priorities are building relationships with our incoming Bronco families and beginning the hiring process to find the best educators and support staff possible for our students.”

Before serving as a principal at Worthington, Jennings served as an assistant principal at Wilson Middle School and as a teacher/instructional coach throughout Northwest ISD for eight years.

She made the move to Northwest ISD after working as a teacher in Arlington ISD for four years.

According to the NISD, Jennings has led numerous initiatives to support educators, including mentorship coordination, professional development conference presentations and district committees.

Barksdale Middle School is named in honor of Floyd Barksdale, a former Northwest ISD board trustee and longtime district supporter. He was widely known as the voice of Northwest Texan football and a dedicated advocate for youth sports in the Haslet and Justin communities.

In January, Northwest ISD announced Barksdale Middle’s school colors and mascot – the Broncos will be gold and white with a gray secondary.

“Our inaugural Barksdale Broncos – students and staff alike – have a lot to look forward to in our first year,” said Jennings.

Jennings earned her master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of Texas at Tyler and her bachelor’s degree in English at the University of Texas at Arlington.