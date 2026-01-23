Northwest ISD announces name, mascot of new middle school in Pecan Square

Students at Barksdale Middle School, nestled in Pecan Square, will be known as the Broncos and have the school colors gold and white with dark gray as a secondary.

The new Northwest ISD middle school is set to welcome students for the 2026-2027 school year will serve the Haslet and Justin communities.

Barksdale Middle School is named in honor of Floyd Barksdale, a former Northwest ISD board trustee and longtime district supporter. He was widely known as the voice of Northwest Texan football and a dedicated advocate for youth sports in the Haslet and Justin communities.

Tricia Lutkenhaus, mother of Northwest High School track star Cooper Lutkenhaus, will be the first principal of the new campus.

Her husband, George, is also the Athletic Director for Northwest ISD.

NISD recently held meetings to discuss attendance boundaries with the new campus additions, like Barksdale.