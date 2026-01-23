Local schools call off class on Monday, others waiting it out

With severe winter weather starting to set in on North Texas, local schools are already canceling classes on Monday.

Northwest ISD announced Friday afternoon classes on Monday would be canceled due to “incoming inclement weather and road conditions.”

The district hopes to be able to resume classes on Tuesday, but will inform families no later than 5 p.m. Monday.

Liberty Christian School also canceled class on Monday.

“Due to the incoming inclement weather, the Liberty Christian School campus will be closed Monday, Jan. 26,” said the school in a statement. “All evening and weekend activities through Monday are cancelled. Please be mindful of pickup times today for aftercare and after-school activities to help ensure safe travel for everyone.”

Admin will evaluate the campus on Monday afternoon and announce schedule changes no later than 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to an Argyle ISD press release, the district is still monitoring weather conditions.

The district said it will make a decision on whether to have class on Monday or not closer to time when road conditions can be determined. Weekend athletic events have been canceled and district facilities will be closed all weekend.

“Most importantly, we remind families to take all necessary precautions ahead of Winter Storm Fern,” said the district. “Remember the four Ps—people, pets, pipes and plants. Local and state agencies are prepared to respond as conditions evolve.”

Lewisville ISD also canceled all activities Friday afternoon and over the weekend, but the district hasn’t made a decision regarding classes on Monday.

“If further cancellations, delays and/or early releases are necessary, families will be notified immediately,” said the district.

Denton ISD is also continuing to monitor the weather situation. If any additional closures or delays occur, the district will share them through its automated notification system and official Denton ISD communication channels, including the district’s website.

“Thank you for your continued partnership as we prioritize the safety of our community,” said the district.