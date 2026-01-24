Mitchell: Starting 2026 with a fresh perspective

As the sun rises on 2026, Denton County residents can embrace a new chapter — one filled with opportunities to prioritize health, strengthen family bonds and deepen community connections.

This year is about creating meaningful experiences that enrich our lives in what I believe is one of Texas’ most vibrant counties and a place I am fortunate to call home.

In 2026, Denton County is doubling down on opportunities for family-friendly experiences.

Weekend farmers’ markets continue to be a staple in our communities, offering fresh produce and artisan goods while fostering community spirit.

Seasonal festivals in Lewisville, Flower Mound and Highland Village promise entertainment for all ages, from live music to fireworks shows to art festivals and more.

Libraries and community centers are rolling out their 2026 programs — story hours, craft workshops and educational activities — to help families connect and learn together.

These initiatives reflect our collective commitment to making Denton County not just a place to live, but a place to thrive.

Denton County’s extensive network of walking trails and bike paths — including scenic routes along Lewisville and Grapevine lakes — offers residents countless ways to stay active outdoors.

For those seeking more structured support, local recreation centers and even outdoor activities such as yoga classes at Wayne Ferguson Plaza in Lewisville offer opportunities to meet wellness challenges throughout the year.

Volunteerism is an important opportunity to build connections. Denton County organizations offer a variety of opportunities to make a difference.

Residents can join efforts at area food pantries, participate in beautification projects or engage in fundraisers for our local non-profits. These programs create lasting friendships and a sense of shared purpose.

Economic growth continues to bring new businesses and community experiences to the area, making 2026 a year of exciting possibilities.

Whether it’s exploring new dining spots in Lewisville, Flower Mound, Highland Village or in the Lake Cities area or attending community forums on future vision plans, residents have more ways than ever to engage with their family, friends and neighbors.

2026 is more than a date on the calendar — it’s a fresh start.

By focusing on health, family and community, Denton County residents can set the stage for a year filled with exuberance and meaning.

Together, we can make this year the healthiest, happiest, and most community-driven yet.

