Gardening: Happy tools make happy gardeners

By Karen Gibson

With the holidays behind us, now is a great time to turn attention to garden tools. Whether Santa brought new tools this year or you’re caring for longtime favorites, proper maintenance will help them last for many gardening seasons.

Winter is ideal for preventive tool care. Tasks such as cleaning and sanitizing tools, sharpening blades and maintaining power equipment are easier to manage during the off-season and can save time and money later.

Supplies needed: Safety glasses and thick gloves; Mill file, carborundum stone and vise grip for sharpening; Water-displacing lubricant to remove and prevent rust and lubricate moving parts (such as WD-40 or 3-in-One multipurpose oil); Turpentine to remove plant sap; Boiled linseed oil to preserve wood handles; Wire brush and putty knife to remove soil; Sandpaper for smoothing wood handles and steel wool for polishing metal surfaces.

Clean and sanitize: Remove soil and debris using a wire brush, putty knife and soap and water on hand tools such as shovels, trowels and pruning shears. Clear plant debris from under mower decks, string trimmers and other power tools to eliminate weed seeds.

Disinfect pruning shears and loppers to prevent the spread of disease. This should be done after every use. Use steel wool or a wire brush to remove rust from metal surfaces.

Sharpen blades: Sharpen cutting edges on pruning shears, mower blades and other tools. The scoop edge of shovels and trowels can also be sharpened. If you’re uncomfortable doing this yourself, many local hardware stores offer sharpening services.

Protect surfaces: Wipe metal surfaces with lubricating oil to remove and prevent rust. After sanding any rough spots, treat wood handles with boiled linseed oil to preserve the wood.

Maintain power tools: Follow the owner’s manual for power tool maintenance. This typically includes tightening loose screws and nuts, draining fuel, changing oil, checking spark plugs and replacing worn or damaged parts.

Store properly: Once tools are cleaned and maintained, store them in a clean, dry location. Avoid leaving tools outdoors, where rain can cause damage. During the growing season, keep a wire brush or putty knife nearby to clean tools before storing them, and disinfect cutting blades after each use.

With proper care, garden tools can provide years of reliable service.

Happy gardening!