Family, friends celebrate woman’s 100th birthday at Flower Mound church

They came from faraway places like Washington, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Massachusetts and Florida. Others arrived from various spots in Texas.

The 30 or so family members joined about 40-50 friends and fellow Grace Community Church members at a Jan. 17 open house in Flower Mound to celebrate Adele Brede’s 100th birthday three days later.

Included were two of her sons – James of Flower Mound and Kendrick from the Boston area – while third son Doug from Spokane couldn’t make it. Also present were many of her seven grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Many of the out-of-towners hadn’t seen her in person for many years so this was a special reunion.

“I remember I was crazy about horses as a young girl and Aunt Adele took me to see the Lipizzan horses in Pittsburgh,” said Suzanne Konefal, a niece and godchild from Pinehurst, North Carolina, who last visited her aunt about 10 years ago. “I know it was nothing she was interested in but she took me because she knew I’d get such a kick out of it. It was so fun. I might have been 10 but I always remember that.

“It’s a special feeling that I was the godchild. She didn’t have any daughters of her own but I always felt like I needed to step in and fill that role. She has always been very special.”

Boston’s Ashley Brede Ciapciak, the youngest grandchild at age 32, is a third-generation dentist after her late grandfather Jim and dad Kendrick. The last time she was with her grandmother was about five years though she has taken part in their annual Zoom calls around Christmas.

“She tries to visit us but traveling has become harder for her as she gets older,” Ciapciak said. “Unfortunately, the last time she broke her hip so she was with us for two months.

“She’s a strong woman. I’m proud to be part of her life.”

Originally from Pittsburgh, Adele and Jim worked together in his dentist’s office for 35 years. They initially retired to the mountains near Brevard, North Carolina, where they lived for nearly a dozen more. She even learned how to read and teach Braille while there.

After she suffered a fall, they relocated to Texas in 2004 so James and his family, which has been here since 1998, could take care of them. Adele and her husband – who died in 2014 – owned a home in Lewisville. She moved into The Pearl in Lewisville about eight years ago.

Adele initially joined the former Lewisville Senior Center and later did the same in Flower Mound. She last went there to play bridge after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. Until her eyesight deteriorated, she also took part in many activities at The Pearl including bingo and social events.

She attributes her longevity to a combination of good genes – her mother lived to 96 – plus limiting sugar intake and keeping her body moving. Earlier in her life she loved to cross country ski and hike up to 10 miles a day in North Carolina. Back in the day she and Jim did both square dancing and ballroom dancing and she enjoyed swimming.

A decade ago, when Adele turned 90, she wrote down some of her goals for friends at Grace Community Church which she and Jim joined when they first moved to Texas. Among them was to memorize more than the first stanza of some of the old hymns.

Adele said she has enjoyed her time in Texas in part because of the many activities it offers. Her advice for those hoping to reach her age:

“Keep active,” she said. “That’s what you need…and positive thinking.”

Niece Cynthia Konefal of Pittsburgh said her aunt has always followed her own recommendations.

“She has a can-do attitude,” Konefal said.