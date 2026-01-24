Denton County activates emergency operations amid winter storm

Denton County crews are working around the clock as Winter Storm Fern continues to affect the region, coating roadways in sleet and ice and prompting officials to urge residents to stay home.

According to a county news release, Denton County Road and Bridge employees have been treating county roads 24 hours a day as conditions warrant and coordinating with the Texas Department of Transportation on major roadways. Officials said conditions were expected to further deteriorate overnight.

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office has maintained full staffing, with deputies, jailers and dispatchers providing continuous service. County facilities teams are also checking buildings to ensure they are ready once conditions improve, while the Denton County Office of Emergency Services is operating the Emergency Operations Center during the storm.

As of midday Saturday, approximately 450 residents were experiencing power interruptions, primarily in the Oak Point and Lakewood Village areas. Utility crews were on site working to restore service.

By midmorning Saturday, only a handful of minor crashes had been reported across the county, most involving vehicles struggling on hills or sliding into shoulders because of icy roadways.

“We are so appreciative of our residents who have stayed home and not driven on roads,” County Judge Andy Eads said. “We will continue monitoring conditions going forward and advise residents to remain home if they can during these unsafe road conditions. If you have to get out, please drive slowly.”

The National Weather Service office in Fort Worth has been working closely with county officials to provide updated forecasts. Additional wintry precipitation was expected Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon, followed by extreme cold. Temperatures are not forecast to rise above freezing until Tuesday.

“We are meeting daily with our local, state and federal partners to share real-time information, identify gaps and quickly resolve issues as conditions change,” Eads said.

The county has been publishing weather updates and warming station information on its social media channels. On Friday night, 157 residents stayed overnight at shelters in Lewisville and Denton.

Officials encourage residents who may need extra assistance during emergencies to register with the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry. Residents may also sign up for emergency alert texts through Denton County’s notification system.

Denton County facilities will be closed Monday, Jan. 26.

“We are closing our offices on Monday for the safety of both our residents and employees, as many of our school districts have also announced intentions to close their campuses,” Eads said.

Residents are urged to continue monitoring local forecasts and county updates as the storm continues.