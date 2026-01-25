Flower Mound Mayor’s Message – January 2026

Happy New Year, Flower Mound! I hope everyone had a joyful and restful holiday season. It’s hard to believe it’s already 2026, but I’m ready to dive into all the exciting initiatives and projects we have planned for this year.

To give you a glimpse into what’s on our agenda this year, I thought I’d walk through our Fiscal Year 2025-2026 Strategic Plan. Developed in collaboration with Town Council, department leaders, and residents, the plan provides a roadmap to guide our priorities, processes, and decision-making over this year and the years to come. Let’s jump right in because there’s a lot to cover.

Objective 1 is to strengthen the Town’s long-range financial strategy. The specific action items under this objective include conducting an annual revenue review to look at trends and assess long-term financial sustainability; updating financial policies to reflect current needs; and engaging the public on the cost of service by holding work sessions designed to help residents understand the functions, funding, and value of Town services (this has been happening over the last couple months; you can find recordings of the work sessions at flowermound.gov/fmtv). These work sessions will also help us prepare for the next legislative session in 2027, which may prove even more challenging than what we experienced this year when we went to Austin to oppose legislative bills that would threaten our infrastructure, emergency services and other public services, our asset management, and our taxes. This will help us continue to be prepared for what could impact us locally.

Objective 2 is to extend the lifespan of assets. We plan to do this by strengthening asset management across departments and holding an asset management work session to present the Town’s current initiatives, possible improvements to those programs, and additional opportunities to extend the life of assets.

Objective 3 is to increase open space, parkland and community amenities. The action items under this item are reviewing and refining the parkland and open space acquisition strategy; updating the Parks and Recreation Master Plan; and expanding parks and community amenities. As you know, since our bond propositions passed in May 2025, staff has been hard at work getting several park, facility, and trail projects underway. You can learn more about what’s happening now at flowermound.gov/bond2025.

Objective 4 is to foster economic development and community investment. We hope to achieve this by supporting the Texas Tech Health Science Center; developing a framework for identifying and engaging established neighborhoods; supporting infrastructure development for future growth; and expanding local sales tax revenue.

Objective 5 is to promote transparency and public engagement. This objective includes a website update and several improvements; a refresh of the Town’s Community Performance Dashboard to track and report on the Town’s Strategic Plan; and an expansion of our community engagement campaigns, such as FloMo Convos and budget public engagement opportunities.

Objective 6 is to protect and expand the Town’s tree canopy. This includes our annual tree planting project (we just finished a planting project at Shadow Ridge Park and are currently deciding where our 2026 planting site will be!); resident tree planting initiatives, like our new Tree Rebate Program (learn more at flowermound.gov/treerebate); and a tree canopy analysis.

Objective 7 is to implement innovative traffic solutions. We hope to continue these efforts by collaborating with regional organizations to improve traffic flow on critical roadways; utilizing real-time data analytics to improve traffic flow; and updating the Town’s Traffic Center to allow for a second operator and additional real-time changes to traffic flow.

Objective 8 is to recruit and retain high-quality staff. This includes maintaining competitive compensation and staffing flexibility; expanding training and leadership development programs; and updating our employee recognition program.

Objective 9 is to maintain operational continuity and resiliency. This happens through implementing centralized backup infrastructure; continuing SCADA System enhancements; conducting a service-level business impact analysis; and conducting emergency tabletop exercises.

Finally, Objective 10 is to provide effective and efficient Police, Fire, and EMS response. These action items include expanding traffic enforcement capabilities; improving emergency response in west Flower Mound; upgrading public safety radio communications; and maintaining our Insurance Services Office (ISO) Class 1 rating.

You can find much more detail at flowermound.gov/towncouncil. Thanks for following along, and I look forward to continuing to update you on our progress toward these objectives throughout 2026!