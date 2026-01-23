United Way of Denton County raises more than $300k at 14th annual Tribute Gala

Local nonprofit United Way of Denton County hosted its 14th annual UNITED Tribute Gala on Saturday, which raised $301,000 that will benefit local families in need.

“This year’s event put an exclamation mark on a strong year of fundraising for United Way of Denton County and our 17 nonprofit funded partners that receive our grant funding each year for their critical work serving the most vulnerable of our Denton County neighbors,” said Gary Henderson, United Way of Denton County’s president and CEO. “Together our work to improve health and mental health for all, to help young people thrive, to build financial stability and strength and to increase community resiliency can only occur through donations from the generous communities that comprise Denton County.”

United Way of Denton County celebrated several companies, municipalities and individuals at the event for their donations and dedication to improving community resources.

The prime show of the night was the “Dancing in the Moonlight” themed event that saw community members participate in a “Dancing with Our Stars” competition as awards were announced.

A local couple was awarded one of the most prestigious awards available.

David and Carol Rowley were honored with the 2025 Dr. Bettye Myers Humanitarian Award for their more than 60 years of consistent generosity and support in giving to their community via United Way.

According to United Way, the couple has donated more than $108,000 over their 28 years of giving to the Denton County nonprofit.

In the dancing competition, Deron Robinson of Denton ISD and Nancy Parra of DHK Academy earned the Judges’ Choice Award for technical scores.

Donations and votes from the audience crowned Brian Wade of the City of The Colony and Jacqueline Egert of the Colony Chamber of Commerce as the Dancing Champions.

The duo raised the Mirror Ball Trophies after raising more than $91,000 through peer-to-peer fundraising.

The crowd-favorite “Dancing with Our Stars” showcase wasn’t just strung together.

Ten couples from across Denton County volunteered countless hours since October to learn a group and solo dance under the direction of Gladys Keeton, Professor Emeritus of Dance at Texas Woman’s University.

At the end of the night, Wade and Egert came out on top.

For more information on United Way of Denton County, visit the nonprofit’s website.