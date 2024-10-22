Northwest ISD announces name of future middle school in Pecan Square

At their board meeting on Monday, Northwest ISD trustees unanimously approved naming the district’s 24th elementary school, eighth middle school and a new district facility, recognizing three individuals with strong ties to the district who positively impacted children in the area.

The new schools, both slated to open in 2026, are: Dr. Leigh Anne Romer Elementary School (in the Madero community in Fort Worth) and Floyd Barksdale Middle School (in Northlake near Pecan Square), according to a NISD news release. The third facility is the former Pike Middle School competition gym, which will now be known as the Dennis McCreary Multipurpose Facility. This new facility is anticipated to open in November following renovations.

Located near the Pecan Square community in Northlake, Floyd Barksdale Middle School will feature a unique design that mirrors many of the popular features in Northwest ISD’s newest middle schools, including collaborative spaces and a layout that segments academic, athletic and fine art areas in easily accessible locations, according to the district news release.

The school’s namesake, Floyd Barksdale, served on the Northwest ISD Board of Trustees and was an avid supporter of athletic teams in Northwest ISD, the district said. Community members knew Barksdale as the longtime announcer of Northwest Texan football games, and he also supported a variety of youth sports leagues in Haslet and Justin.

“As a graduate of Northwest High School, Barksdale earned a reputation of giving back to his hometown community through service,” the district said in a news release. “He led school booster clubs and served as a member in several community organizations.”

Additional information about the schools, such as colors and mascots, will be shared closer to their opening. Following a rezoning process with community input, attendance boundaries are typically announced the winter before a school opens. Once construction begins, families will be able to follow progress at www.nisdtxconstruction.org.