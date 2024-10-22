Tuesday, October 22, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Schools
Southern Denton County Schools

Northwest ISD announces name of future middle school in Pecan Square

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1
Image courtesy of Northwest ISD

At their board meeting on Monday, Northwest ISD trustees unanimously approved naming the district’s 24th elementary school, eighth middle school and a new district facility, recognizing three individuals with strong ties to the district who positively impacted children in the area.

The new schools, both slated to open in 2026, are: Dr. Leigh Anne Romer Elementary School (in the Madero community in Fort Worth) and Floyd Barksdale Middle School (in Northlake near Pecan Square), according to a NISD news release. The third facility is the former Pike Middle School competition gym, which will now be known as the Dennis McCreary Multipurpose Facility. This new facility is anticipated to open in November following renovations.

Located near the Pecan Square community in Northlake, Floyd Barksdale Middle School will feature a unique design that mirrors many of the popular features in Northwest ISD’s newest middle schools, including collaborative spaces and a layout that segments academic, athletic and fine art areas in easily accessible locations, according to the district news release.

The school’s namesake, Floyd Barksdale, served on the Northwest ISD Board of Trustees and was an avid supporter of athletic teams in Northwest ISD, the district said. Community members knew Barksdale as the longtime announcer of Northwest Texan football games, and he also supported a variety of youth sports leagues in Haslet and Justin.

“As a graduate of Northwest High School, Barksdale earned a reputation of giving back to his hometown community through service,” the district said in a news release. “He led school booster clubs and served as a member in several community organizations.”

Additional information about the schools, such as colors and mascots, will be shared closer to their opening. Following a rezoning process with community input, attendance boundaries are typically announced the winter before a school opens. Once construction begins, families will be able to follow progress at www.nisdtxconstruction.org.

Previous article
Parker-Mims: Protecting Public Education: A Call for Split Tickets
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.