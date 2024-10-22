Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Southern Denton County Voices

Parker-Mims: Protecting Public Education: A Call for Split Tickets

Delia Parker-Mims, Chairwoman, Denton County Democratic Party

By Delia Parker-Mims, Chairwoman, Denton County Democratic Party

In Texas, this election centers on public education and whether public funds should support public schools. Many who opposed the “Robin Hood” funding recapture are now illogically backing the “Voucher Scam,” which gives wealthier families public subsidies for private, religious and homeschooling. Who you elect to Austin will significantly impact public education. For some voters who support public education, this may require splitting your ticket.

In Denton County, only Democrats running for the state legislature will protect public schools. I know for my Republican readers, it might be easy to dismiss my opinion as partisan talk from the chair of the Denton County Democratic Party. But I value bipartisanship, and most voters–of either party–want to do the right thing for public schools. Unaccountable private, religious, and homeschools should not be subsidized by taxpayers.

Consider this: The Lewisville Independent School District is Denton County’s largest employer, yet 11 schools face closure due to a funding crisis driven by Republican leaders underfunding public education. Gov. Abbott has prioritized vouchers over adequate funding, resulting in harmful outcomes for our schools. Electing pro-voucher Republicans could lead to a loss of over $20 million annually for LISD, increasing local taxes and leading to larger class sizes, reduced services and unemployment for many of our hard working neighbors.

Vouchers are marketed as “school choice,” but Texas parents already have options: public, charter, homeschool, or private schools. The real question is: do we want to subsidize private education that lacks accountability?

At a recent forum, many Republican candidates shunned the opportunity to discuss their stance on vouchers, despite their support for them. Research from states like Ohio and Arizona shows vouchers devastate school budgets and even reduce public services so the state governments can pay the vouchers. As a product of public education and an LISD parent, I urge you to protect our schools.

The only way to do this is by voting for Democratic candidates at the state level: Collin Johnson (HD 57), Michelle Beckley (HD 63), Angela Brewer (HD 64), Detrick DeBurr (HD 65), Hava Johnston (HD 106), Stephanie Draper (SD 12), and Dale Frey (SD 30).

Splitting your ticket is a vote for public education.

