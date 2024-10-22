Denton Update — October 2024

Not a day passes that I am not actively working on your behalf, and providing information on issues that affect your lives is an important role of a mayor. I want to take this opportunity to provide updates on some developments in southwest Denton, including our response to a recent case of West Nile virus and the significant water infrastructure projects that are ongoing.

Recently, we received an unfortunate confirmation of a positive human case of West Nile virus that has adversely impacted one of your neighbors. While this news is concerning and we are hopeful for a speedy recovery, I want to assure you that we are taking proactive measures to safeguard the community. As a result of this case, the City has moved into Risk Level 4, which indicates an increased risk of West Nile virus transmission.

In response to this situation, the City is addressing mosquito breeding grounds and I am also urging all residents to take precautions: use insect repellent, wear long sleeves and pants when leaving your home, avoid outdoor activity during dusk and dawn, and eliminate any standing water around your residence. While I am optimistic that this remains the only human case, if we are notified of a second instance within city limits, the decision to spray will be made by a Resolution of the City Council.

In addition to this critical public health conversation, I am sharing our progress about two significant water utility infrastructure projects that are essential for maintaining the quality and reliability of our water services.

First, crews are putting the final touches on the filter replacements at our treatment facility at Lake Ray Roberts. This unexpected replacement has caused us to temporarily implement water irrigation restrictions to manage our resources effectively. I recognize that this may have been an inconvenience for some of you but wanted to pass along my appreciation for your patience and cooperation during this time. We expect repairs to be completed and eases on water restrictions by mid-October.

Secondly, we are wrapping up the comprehensive citywide inventory of lead service lines throughout our distribution system. This project is part of a federal mandate, and we are committed to ensuring the safety and quality of our water. Once the inventory is completed, we will relay a replacement schedule well in advance. Thank you for your continued support as we navigate these important issues. Together, we can keep Denton a healthy, safe, and resilient community.

Contact Mayor Hudspeth at 940-349-7717 or

[email protected]