Monday, October 21, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Sec. Nelson: Texas is prepared for a secure election

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
3
Texas Senator Jane Nelson

On the first day of early voting for the Nov. 5 Election, Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson — a longtime state senator from Flower Mound — wants to remind Texans about some of the ways the state promotes election security.

“Texas leads the way when it comes to election security, and I want voters to know our state and county officials are ready for the November election,” Nelson said. “Many security protocols are new, and others have been around for decades, but Texans deserve to know the ways we are working to secure their votes.”

While not a comprehensive list, Texas has put the following security measures for before, during and after the election process, according to a news release from Nelson’s office.

Before

  • All voting systems are publicly tested before the machines are used in the election.
  • Background checks are required for all personnel that prepare, test or service voting system equipment.
  • Multi-factor authentication is required for access to the statewide voter registration database.
  • The state requires annual cybersecurity training for any individual with access to the statewide voter registration database, mandatory reporting of any cybersecurity breach to the Legislature, and mandatory security assessments for county election departments.
  • Texas continually updates the statewide voter registration database, removing voters who are ineligible due to death, moving, felony conviction, or lack of U.S. citizenship.
  • The Secretary of State can withhold election funds from a county for failure to approve, change, or cancel a voter’s registration in a timely manner.
  • Texans have the right to challenge the eligibility of any registered voter in their county.
    When Texans register to vote, they must provide a driver license number or a Social Security number which is authenticated by the state.

During

  • No voting system is ever connected to the internet at any point.
  • Video recording and live streaming of all areas containing voted ballots is required in counties with a population of 100,000 or more.
  • Before and after use each day, all voting systems are sealed and locked with devices containing unique serial numbers.
  • Election workers at the polling place must confirm that there are zero votes cast at the opening of voting and at the end of voting they must compare the number of ballots cast to the number of voters that have checked-in on the poll list.
  • Poll watchers are allowed to observe at all early voting and election day polling locations and at the central counting or accumulation station where ballots are being counted or vote totals accumulated.
  • Voters at the polls are required to show ID to confirm their identity.
  • Voters using mail-in ballots must provide their Texas driver license or ID card number or the last four-digits of their social security number when casting their ballot.

After

  • A post-election audit (partial manual count) is required for all elections that use paper ballots.
  • The Texas Secretary of State’s Elections Division Audit Program conducts in-depth reviews and examinations of election records and documents maintained by county election officials to ensure election law and security procedures have been properly followed.
  • The Legislature has increased penalties for election fraud including making illegal voting a felony.

To learn more about the process of voting and find out how to prepare for the polls, Texans can visit VoteTexas.gov, the state’s official voting resource.

Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

Previous article
Biz Buzz
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.