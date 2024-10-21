Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our October 2024 print issue.

Little Joe’s Farmstead, a farm-to-table restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, is now open at 401 Hwy 377, Argyle.

Swadeshi, offering Indian food, groceries, and a meat shop, is now open at 2608 Flower Mound Rd. #120, Flower Mound.

Jimmy John’s Sandwich Shop is now open in Northlake Commons at 1248 FM 407 #250, Northlake.

Rock Pepper Fire restaurant is now open in the former Mad for Chicken space at 1050 Flower Mound Rd. #280, Flower Mound.

Texas ENT Center is now open at 1680 FM 407 #120, Northlake.

Gong Cha, a bubble tea shop, is now open at 2321 Cross Timbers Rd. #421, Flower Mound.

Andy’s Frozen Custard is now open at 3800 FM 407, Bartonville.

LuvLeigh Apparel, a women’s clothing store, has relocated from The Shops at Highland Village to 304 FM 1830, Argyle.

Dragon House, a Chinese restaurant, is expected to open this month in The Shops at Highland Village at 4050 Barton Creek #100, Highland Village.

Kumon Math and Reading Center of Lantana is expected to open this month at 2660 FM 407 #100, Bartonville.

Lululemon is expected to open this month in The Shops at Highland Village at 4100 Deer Creek #105, Highland Village.

Premier Martial Arts Lantana has closed its doors at 3701 FM 407 #300, Bartonville.

