Monday, October 21, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Business
Southern Denton County Business

Biz Buzz

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1
Little Joe's Farmstead

Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our October 2024 print issue.

Little Joe’s Farmstead, a farm-to-table restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, is now open at 401 Hwy 377, Argyle.

Swadeshi, offering Indian food, groceries, and a meat shop, is now open at 2608 Flower Mound Rd. #120, Flower Mound.

Jimmy John’s Sandwich Shop is now open in Northlake Commons at 1248 FM 407 #250, Northlake.

Rock Pepper Fire restaurant is now open in the former Mad for Chicken space at 1050 Flower Mound Rd. #280, Flower Mound.

Texas ENT Center is now open at 1680 FM 407 #120, Northlake.

Gong Cha, a bubble tea shop, is now open at 2321 Cross Timbers Rd. #421, Flower Mound.

Andy’s Frozen Custard is now open at 3800 FM 407, Bartonville.

LuvLeigh Apparel, a women’s clothing store, has relocated from The Shops at Highland Village to 304 FM 1830, Argyle.

Dragon House, a Chinese restaurant, is expected to open this month in The Shops at Highland Village at 4050 Barton Creek #100, Highland Village.

 Kumon Math and Reading Center of Lantana is expected to open this month at 2660 FM 407 #100, Bartonville.

 Lululemon is expected to open this month in The Shops at Highland Village at 4100 Deer Creek #105, Highland Village.

 Premier Martial Arts Lantana has closed its doors at 3701 FM 407 #300, Bartonville.

 Did we miss anything? Let us know: 940-728-8284.

Previous article
Edmondson: State law regulates political signs in Texas
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.