Tuesday, October 22, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Schools
Southern Denton County Schools

Lewisville ISD narrows down list of schools that could be shuttered

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
5
Downing Middle School in Flower Mound.

Lewisville ISD has narrowed down the list of current school campuses that it is considering closing permanently or adjusting their boundaries.

The Community Efficiency Committee presented to the LISD Board of Trustees their findings on potential ways to increase facility efficiency across the district, according to Lewisville ISD. The CEC’s assessment of data identified a preliminary group of 20 campuses for the Board and district administration to further review for boundary adjustments and/or facility retirement. That information was made public two weeks ago, and district leaders reviewed the results to propose recommendations for the next phase. District leaders shared recommendations for further review at Monday’s board meeting.

The district has reduced the list of campuses that could be retired from 10 to five, and the campuses that could have boundary adjustments down from 10 to eight.

Potential campus retirements:

  • B.B. Owen Elementary (The Colony HS Feeder Pattern)
  • Creekside Elementary (Lewisville HS Feeder Pattern)
  • Garden Ridge Elementary (Flower Mound HS Feeder Pattern)
  • Highland Village Elementary (Marcus HS Feeder Pattern)
  • Polser STEM Academy Elementary (Hebron HS Feeder Pattern)

Potential boundary adjustments:

  • Bluebonnet Elementary
  • Degan Elementary
  • Memorial STEM Academy Elementary
  • Old Settlers Elementary
  • Rockbrook Elementary
  • Creek Valley Middle School
  • Downing Middle School
  • Lakeview Middle School

“LISD will continue to monitor enrollment trends with district demographer, Zonda Demographics,” the district said in a statement. “Given that the state school finance formula is based on the number of students and the per student amount has not been adjusted since 2019, LISD will continue to strive to balance the needs of our families with the financial health of the school district.”

The campuses on both lists will continue to be reviewed for potential ways to increase facility efficiency based on enrollment and capacity within each LISD feeder pattern, according to the district. Families impacted by potential boundary adjustments or facility closures will be invited to participate in community feedback sessions.

No final decisions have been made. The board anticipates final determinations will be made by December 2024, and will take effect for the 2025-26 school year.

Previous article
Northwest ISD announces name of future middle school in Pecan Square
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.