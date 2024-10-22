Lewisville ISD narrows down list of schools that could be shuttered

Lewisville ISD has narrowed down the list of current school campuses that it is considering closing permanently or adjusting their boundaries.

The Community Efficiency Committee presented to the LISD Board of Trustees their findings on potential ways to increase facility efficiency across the district, according to Lewisville ISD. The CEC’s assessment of data identified a preliminary group of 20 campuses for the Board and district administration to further review for boundary adjustments and/or facility retirement. That information was made public two weeks ago, and district leaders reviewed the results to propose recommendations for the next phase. District leaders shared recommendations for further review at Monday’s board meeting.

The district has reduced the list of campuses that could be retired from 10 to five, and the campuses that could have boundary adjustments down from 10 to eight.

Potential campus retirements:

B.B. Owen Elementary (The Colony HS Feeder Pattern)

Creekside Elementary (Lewisville HS Feeder Pattern)

Garden Ridge Elementary (Flower Mound HS Feeder Pattern)

Highland Village Elementary (Marcus HS Feeder Pattern)

Polser STEM Academy Elementary (Hebron HS Feeder Pattern)

Potential boundary adjustments:

Bluebonnet Elementary

Degan Elementary

Memorial STEM Academy Elementary

Old Settlers Elementary

Rockbrook Elementary

Creek Valley Middle School

Downing Middle School

Lakeview Middle School

“LISD will continue to monitor enrollment trends with district demographer, Zonda Demographics,” the district said in a statement. “Given that the state school finance formula is based on the number of students and the per student amount has not been adjusted since 2019, LISD will continue to strive to balance the needs of our families with the financial health of the school district.”

The campuses on both lists will continue to be reviewed for potential ways to increase facility efficiency based on enrollment and capacity within each LISD feeder pattern, according to the district. Families impacted by potential boundary adjustments or facility closures will be invited to participate in community feedback sessions.

No final decisions have been made. The board anticipates final determinations will be made by December 2024, and will take effect for the 2025-26 school year.