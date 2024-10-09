Lewisville ISD considering retiring schools, adjusting boundaries

Lewisville ISD is considering retiring some schools and adjusting the attendance boundaries for others as enrollment declines in some parts of the district, including Flower Mound and Highland Village.

At the LISD Board Work Session on Monday, the Community Efficiency Committee presented to the LISD Board of Trustees their findings on potential ways to increase facility efficiency across the district.

In a letter to families impacted by the findings, Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp said, “As you look at districts all around us, lower enrollment in public schools coupled with the lack of action to increase the Basic Allotment by the Legislature is resulting in challenging financial constraints for our district and public schools statewide. In response, we are working to balance budget constraints and increase efficiency while maintaining high-quality learning environments where students and staff can thrive.”

The CEC’s assessment of data identified a preliminary group of 20 campuses for the Board and district administration to further review for boundary adjustments and/or facility retirement, according to a district news release. The Board will review the committee’s findings.

“These findings are not a decision, but rather a preliminary group of campuses that will be further reviewed by the Board and district leaders,” the district said in a statement. “Schools identified for further review will have community feedback opportunities for families to ask questions and provide input. All of this will take place before any decision is made.”

The Board plans to share determinations for the 2025-26 school year by December.

The preliminary group of campuses for further review include:

Facility Retirement and/or Boundary Adjustments

B.B. Owen Elementary

Creekside Elementary

Ethridge Elementary

Garden Ridge Elementary

Heritage Elementary

Highland Village Elementary

Polser Elementary

DeLay Middle School

Downing Middle School

Lakeview Middle School

Boundary Adjustments

Bluebonnet Elementary

Camey Elementary

Degan Elementary

Hebron Valley Elementary

Memorial Elementary

Morningside Elementary

Old Settlers Elementary

Rockbrook Elementary

Creek Valley Middle School

Shadow Ridge Middle School

