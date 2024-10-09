Wednesday, October 9, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Schools
Southern Denton County Schools

Northwest ISD unveils renderings of new football stadiums

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
12
Image courtesy of Northwest ISD

This week, the public got its first look at renderings of new football stadiums, auditoriums and cafeterias coming to Northwest ISD schools.

“To best meet the needs of their 6A student populations, Byron Nelson and Eaton high schools will soon undergo expansions to extracurricular areas and cafeterias,” the district said in a statement. “These updates include home stadiums, which have been designed to focus on providing a positive community atmosphere for events.”

At Monday’s board meeting, Northwest ISD trustees previewed the first preliminary renderings of these upgrades, which were approved by voters in the 2023 bond referendum. The upgrades will ensure heavily used common spaces meet each school’s 3,200-student capacity. Northwest High School, the district’s remaining comprehensive high school, is already undergoing upgrades as approved by voters in both the 2021 and 2023 bond packages. The district’s upcoming fourth comprehensive high school is being designed to meet the same standards.

Timelines for projects at both schools are still being finalized, though Northwest ISD expects to complete every component of the projects no later than early 2027.

Currently, all three NISD high schools play home games at the NISD Stadium near Northwest High School During the planning process for the 2023 bond election, the district’s Long-Range Planning Committee analyzed long-term needs as Northwest ISD prepares for eight or more high schools. The committee, which is composed primarily of community members, discussed whether to add more district stadiums for football or replace existing sub-varsity fields at high school campuses with home stadiums, according to a district news release.

When discussing the best option for students, the committee unanimously agreed that home stadiums would reduce time away from the classroom to travel to district stadiums and provide a strong foundation for community atmosphere. Voters approved this recommendation at the polls, and since then, district and school leaders have met with architects and construction managers to plan for these new stadiums as well as other common space expansions.

The stadium at each school will remain in the same general location as the school’s existing sub-varsity field, with some alterations. Both schools will also receive parking additions for increased crowds, though overflow parking is planned for the elementary school and middle school located near each high school. Each stadium will seat 7,500 total spectators, with 4,500 seats on the home side and 3,000 seats on the visitor side. Full press boxes, concession areas and similar features are planned for both stadiums.

Bobcat Stadium, the upgraded home facility for Byron Nelson in Trophy Club, has been designed to make the best use of space available on campus while retaining and expanding parking, according to the district. The stadium features a front entry facing the school, with a design that integrates into existing campus components such as the field house.

To conserve space and retain practice fields, architects Glenn Partners designed the home side of the stadium to be built above the existing fire lane, with ample room for emergency vehicles to traverse below. VIP parking next to the stadium and golf cart parking are also planned to best meet the needs of the community.

The stadium will serve a variety of sports and activities, including wrestling. Notably, Byron Nelson’s wrestling team will have a practice room in the stadium, as the current undersized wrestling room cannot be expanded without significant structural cost. Additionally, the school’s track will be upgraded from a seven-lane track to a competition-standard eight-lane track to host meets.

While both Byron Nelson and Eaton have received classroom expansions in recent years to accommodate a 6A capacity of 3,200 students, several common areas were not addressed at the same time. Voter approval of the bond package will expand these areas – auditoriums, cafeterias and competition gyms – to accommodate each school’s population.

Click here for more information.

Previous article
Lewisville ISD considering shuttering schools, adjusting boundaries due to declining enrollment
Next article
Flower Mound Farmers Market seeking new home
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.