Flower Mound Farmers Market seeking new home

The weekly Flower Mound Farmers Market will no longer be held at Parker Square, effective immediately, the market announced Wednesday.

“We are devastated to announce that after almost 9 years, Parker Square ownership has decided to terminate the Market,” the market said in a Facebook post. “Parker Square canceling this Market is devastating for the community and the vendors, many of whom are Flower Mound residents themselves. They poured their hearts into their products, and the Market provided them with the visibility and income to thrive. Beyond the Market itself, vendors and customers alike supported Parker Square retailers, fostering a symbiotic relationship that boosted the entire area. Each Sunday, we saw neighbors reconnect, children laugh and explore, and local entrepreneurs build their dreams, and it is heartbreaking to lose that.”

A Parker Square representative could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.

The Flower Mound Farmers Market hopes to find a new home in or near Flower Mound.

If you want to find your favorite vendor, email [email protected] To see other Four Seasons Markets locations, go to fourseasonsmarkets.com/markets.