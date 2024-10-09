Corinth Chick-fil-A closing Thursday

The Chick-fil-A restaurant in Corinth will permanently close its doors Thursday afternoon.

But don’t worry, a brand new one will reopen down the street soon.

The Chick-fil-A in Kensington Square, 4481 FM 2181, is relocating about 1.5 miles west down Teasley Lane to a new restaurant at 3550 FM 2181, according to a statement from Chick-fil-A.

The existing restaurant will close at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

An opening date has not yet been announced for the new location, but the Lake Cities Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting there at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

A Chick-fil-A spokesperson did not provide additional information about the new restaurant on Wednesday.