Thursday, October 10, 2024
Flower Mound Farmers Market moving to River Walk

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Image courtesy of the Flower Mound Farmers Market

That didn’t take long.

The Flower Mound Farmers Market announced Wednesday morning that it had been informed by Parker Square ownership that after nine years in Parker Square, it was being terminated, effective immediately. Organizers were looking for a new home for the market in or near Flower Mound.

That evening, the market announced that it had secured a new location: the River Walk, 4400 River Walk Drive.

“The amount of support for the Market today was astounding! Our hearts are full from every comment!” the market said in a Facebook post. “We are very grateful to ownership and the team from Riverwalk at Flower Mound for offering the space and making it all happen so quickly! It will be a great home for the Market and gathering place for the community.”

The market will keep its normal schedule of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday, and it won’t miss even one day; the grand opening market at the new location will take place this weekend.

Corinth Chick-fil-A closing Thursday
2 Denton County police officers indicted for misuse of information, abuse of capacity
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

