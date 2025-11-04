Early election results: Justin’s city hall funding, school district tax increases on the way to passage

Voters hit the polls Tuesday on Election Day, adding in final ballots to be counted in a school board race, for or against state constitutional amendments, a city bond and tax increases in local school districts.

Here’s what early voting results indicate for local elections:

Denton ISD and Northwest ISD both called for special elections that will raise taxes in order to fund district maintenance and operations expenses.

According to the districts, the extra funds will “cover costs for teacher retention, recruiting, classroom resources and student programs.”

While it is technically a tax increase, both districts claim taxpayers still won’t pay as much in taxes as the year before due to recent property tax relief bills passed by the Texas Legislature.

Northwest ISD’s Prop A:

Early voting indicates 6,723 votes (53.63%) are FOR the proposed 3-cent increase and 5,813 votes (46.37%) AGAINST the proposition.

Denton ISD Prop A:

Early votes indicate 10,736 votes FOR (55.27%) and 8,690 votes AGAINST (44.73%).

Lewisville ISD did not call for a tax increase, but a special election was called to replace a vacant seat on the Board of Trustees.

In July, Dr. Buddy Bonner resigned from his position on the LISD Board of Trustees once he realized one of his relatives had been hired by the district, which would violate LISD’s nepotism policy.

The district could have appointed a new trustee to the At-Large Place 6 seat, but decided to call a special election instead.

Early votes indicate Madison Lopez leads with 7,802 votes (52.06%) and Michelle Alkhatib close behind with 7,184 votes (47.94%)

On the municipal level, the City of Justin called for a $19 million bond election to renovate City Hall.

Funds will go toward improvements throughout the 12,500-square-foot City Hall and the attached gymnasium from when the building was used as an elementary school. The hope is to turn it into more of a community center.

Early voting indicates 341 votes (50.22%) FOR the bond and 338 votes against (49.78%).

In Argyle, a special tax election is on the ballot that would increase the sales tax rate in the Belmont Fresh Water Supply District, more commonly known as the Harvest Town Center commercial area.

Early voting indicates 263 votes (66.41%) FOR the proposition and 133 votes AGAINST (33.59%)

At the state level, voters are deciding on 17 proposed Constitutional Amendments that range from property tax cuts to funding for water infrastructure, technical colleges and dementia research.

Many of the proposals lower or eliminate taxes for homeowners, businesses, veterans’ spouses and others.

More measures prohibit future taxes on capital gains, securities transactions and inheritances. Others would expand bail restrictions, codify parental rights and clarify voting eligibility.

Early voting indicates Denton County voters are in favor of passing all of the amendments.

Check back to The Cross Timbers Gazette to see the final results later tonight.