How to give blood in southern Denton County in November

Southern Denton County residents will have a few opportunities to donate blood with Carter BloodCare in November with stations in Argyle and Flower Mound.

As a thank you, Carter BloodCare will be giving out cozy blankets to donors. The organization said it’s a perfect incentive for the upcoming cozy blanket season.

“Carter BloodCare’s annual blanket incentive has become a popular holiday tradition,” said Carter BloodCare in a press release. “The exclusive 2025 blanket is available while supplies last.”

On Nov. 6, the Carter BloodCare Bus will be out at Argyle High School from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To sign up, visit the blood drive’s online scheduling webpage: https://www.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/167059

On Nov. 7, the Carter BloodCare Bus will be at CTDI in Lakeside, located at 1001 Lakeside Pkwy, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To sign up, visit the blood drive’s scheduling webpage: https://www.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/162363

On Nov. 21, the Carter BloodCare Bus will head over to Flower Mound High School from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The donation station will be set up in the White Gym.

To sign up, visit the blood drive’s scheduling webpage: https://www.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/162631