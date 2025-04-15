A New Chapter: Local award-winning non-profit hands operations over to Giving Grace

Cloud 9 Charities Founder Kim Cloud announced its program Bedtime Rescue will be adopted and operated by Giving Grace.

“We are incredibly proud of this transition and excited for what lies ahead,” said Cloud. “Please continue to support struggling families in Denton County. Your support is still needed, more than ever.”

Dawn Shapely, Michelle Conner and Samantha Sims from Giving Grace will take over operations, Cloud announced.

Bedtime Rescue was created 26 years ago to provide emergency shelter for homeless families in Denton County.

“From that mission, Bedtime Rescue was born,” said Cloud in the announcement. “A program that offers families immediate relief when they have nowhere else to turn.”

After the first night at Bedtime Rescue, families seeking help would be turned over to Giving Grace, which walked families through the healing, restoration and transformation process.

“Bedtime Rescue was the emergency room and Giving Grace has been the rehab,” said Cloud.

Giving Grace’s mission is to “stabilize individuals and families by meeting specific needs and providing them with continued support and the community they need to overcome homelessness and housing instability,” according to its website.

Cloud said this is not the end of the story, it’s just the beginning of a new chapter.

“It allows Bedtime Rescue to grow, reach more families and change even more lives under the strength and structure of a remarkable organization,” she said.

In the announcement, Cloud said, over the last 26 years, more than 100 board members, 3,200 volunteers and 800 sponsors have hosted 42 events, welcomed 33,000 guests and provided shelter to more than 3,000 families in need.

“These aren’t just numbers,” she said. “They are stories. They are children who slept safely, parents who found hope and lives that were changed forever.”

In 2022, Cloud 9 Charities was given approval for a new building in Bartonville that earned recognition last year for its design. In 2021, Cloud 9 Charities was named Nonprofit of the Year.

“Thank you to everyone who has ever supported Cloud 9 Charities, this board and myself,” said Cloud. “It has been my pleasure to lead such an amazing organization.”