Robson Ranch exemplifies the essence of community. Certainly, we are a group of people living in the same place. We should have a feeling of fellowship with others through common attitudes, interests and goals. It is action that makes us a community. Some might shake their heads as to how Robson Ranch can be an “active adult” and a “55+” community at the same time. Retirement can mean sitting at home and taking it easy, and for some, that is their choice. For most of us at Robson Ranch, it means filling our days with fun and meaningful activities.

Most everything we do in group settings encourages residents at all stages in their lives to participate together. Exercise classes have all levels of activity in the same classroom. There are established groups at Robson Ranch to give you a helping hand in your home or provide a ride to an event or appointment. But the thing that I am most grateful for at Robson Ranch is that we have each other’s backs. Building friendships from acquaintances takes effort and is not a given, even in a retirement community. The real beauty of this community is that we make it a priority and form friendships through inclusive activities. We are comfortable giving and receiving help on an individual basis when it is needed. And we do.

We help those in need through charity events. The annual SOT Golf Tournament and fundraiser is coming up on Friday, April 25. It has always been a great time and terrific event that helps us support those men and women who serve in our military. So many people here at the Ranch help support this organization, including the staff at Robson and the Robson Sales organization. This year Grapevine Golf Carts, who is opening their newest store across the street, has become a Platinum Sponsor and is also sponsoring a Hole-in-One Contest for a golf cart on the south course 7th hole. Active military play for free, courtesy of Robson. The tournament is open to both men and women, with separate prizes for all-women teams.

It’s time to clean out your cupboards, closets and garages! The Community Garage Sale courtesy of the After Schoolers was on April 12 from 8 a.m. to noon. The sale was open to the public. Participants sold their own treasures or donated them to be sold by the After Schoolers Club. Proceeds went to support the teachers at two Denton ISD schools.

Robson Ranch is growing with opportunities to meet new people. Just stepping outside our door may result in casual encounters which are sometimes the best kind. We meet new neighbors while walking the dog or say good morning across our shared fence. Like us, they will soon see how good it is!