Cloud 9 Charities named Nonprofit of the Year

Flower Mound-based Cloud 9 Charities won the Nonprofit of the Year award at the Unity in Communities luncheon held on July 27 at the Hilton Garden Inn Lewisville.

Cloud 9 Salon and Spa Owner Kim Cloud founded Cloud 9 Charities in 2004 to help provide shelter for homeless families and families in crisis. Through its Bedtime Rescue program, the organization has housed families for over 1,800 nights. Click here for more information.

The recognition is part of the annual Unity luncheon held as a joint event with the Highland Village Business Association, the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce, and the Lewisville Area Chamber of Commerce. The Unity luncheon is an expo event for local nonprofit organizations and selects the Nonprofit of the Year based on the applications submitted by the organizations. Independent Financial has sponsored this event for the last 15 years. The Cross Timbers, Highland Village, Lewisville Morning, and Lewisville Noon Rotary Clubs also serve as sponsors and the selection committee.

Denton County Children’s Advocacy Center and Single Parent Advocate were the other finalists for the award.