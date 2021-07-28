Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Dutch Bros Coffee eyeing Flower Mound for new location

By Mark Smith
A new Dutch Bros Coffee location in Midwest City, Oklahoma.

A popular West Coast drive-thru coffee shop is in the early stages of bringing a new location to Flower Mound.

Oregon-based Dutch Bros Coffee — which also serves smoothies, freezes, teas and energy drinks — has submitted a site plan application with the town of Flower Mound to build a new coffee shop on the southside of FM 407, between Morriss Road and Garden Ridge Boulevard, according to a town spokesperson. If the site plan is approved, the business will move on to the permitting process to build the site and finish-out before receiving its Certificate of Occupancy and open. There is no timeline set yet for the opening.

The fast-growing company recently announced plans to open 11 locations in North Texas. Another location is expected to open in Lantana by early next year.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

