Argyle to soon begin 2021 Street Improvement Project

Now that Jagoe Public Company is almost done with the Crawford Road reconstruction project, the company and the town of Argyle are getting ready to begin the town’s 2021 Street Improvement Project.

A section of Harpole Road, from Shadow Wood Drive to South Gibbons Road, and a section of South Gibbons, from the fire station to Frenchtown Road, will be reconstructed and repaved, according to the town. The work is expected to begin Aug. 25 and take until the first week of November. Both streets will have traffic detoured as part of the projects. Throughout the project, town staff will post updates on the town website and on the town’s social media pages.

The town is hosting an informational meeting on Aug. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at Argyle Town Hall, 308 Denton St. East. Residents can come to the meeting to learn more information about the project and the sequence of work. Town staff is also meeting with Argyle ISD about the project because school buses use those roads.