Crawford Road project to be completed ahead of schedule

The Crawford Road reconstruction project is now expected to be complete next month, ahead of the initial fall timeline.

Crawford Road will be fully reopened by Aug. 12, weather permitting, according to the town of Argyle. The town had been saying since before the project began in December that it was expected to be complete by October, but that was a worst-case scenario sort of timeline. Despite some delays caused by weather and a concrete shortage, Jagoe Public Company crews are going to be able to complete the work and reopen the road in time for the beginning of the school year.

Jagoe crews will be placing the final asphalt lift on Crawford Road on Friday, Monday and Tuesday, according to the town. Striping will be done on Aug. 5-6 and signs will be installed before the road is fully opened up for two-way traffic for the first time since March. Crawford Road will have a new roundabout at the John Paine Road intersection, a new left turn lane at Country Lakes Boulevard and a smoother and wider road surface.