Starting next week, Texas Department of Transportation crews will reduce FM 407 to one lane at Denton Creek, between the city of Justin and the town of Northlake.

The lane closure will be for bridge work over the creek from 8 a.m. Monday through 5 p.m. on Aug. 14, according to a TxDOT news release. The closure is weather permitting and subject to change.

Temporary traffic signals will be in place for one-way traffic control, and drivers are encouraged to use caution in the area.