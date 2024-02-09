Two local memorial services expected to draw large crowds Saturday

Two public memorial services to be held in southern Denton County on Saturday morning are expected to draw a lot of people to attend.

Argyle Middle School Principal Scott Gibson died in an accident on Feb. 28. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mark Catholic Church, 6500 Crawford Road. Following the funeral, a Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at Argyle Middle School’s main gymnasium, 191 Hwy 377. Argyle ISD encouraged attendees to park at AMS and then carpool to the Funeral Mass and back to AMS for the Celebration of Life, which won’t start until those attending both events have been given enough time to get there from the church. The Argyle Police Department advised residents that traffic flow on Crawford Road will likely be affected around 11 a.m., and police will monitor the road and assist as necessary.

Also at 10 a.m. on Saturday will be a public memorial service for U.S. Navy SEAL and Byron Nelson High School alumnus Nathan Gage Ingram, a Roanoke area resident who died last month while on a Navy mission. Special Warfare Operator 2nd Class Ingram, 27, fell into rough waters on Jan. 11 off the coast of Somalia during an elite raid of a vessel smuggling missile components to attack peaceful ships. After an unsuccessful 11-day search, Ingram and Navy Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Christopher Chambers were declared dead.

Ingram’s family will host a memorial service in remembrance of his life at 10 a.m. on Feb. 10 at Northwest ISD Stadium, 1937 Texan Drive, with gates opening at 8:30 a.m., according to a news release from Northwest ISD. Family and friends have invited members of the public to join the celebration of Ingram’s life at the memorial, which will be supported by the U.S. Navy. Northwest ISD said more than 2,000 rain ponchos have been donated for attendee use at the event for those who do not bring them. Umbrellas will not be permitted.