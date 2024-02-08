Scammers claiming to be with sheriff’s office target local residents

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday warned residents about a phone scam targeting residents.

“It has been brought to our attention once again that individuals claiming to be associated with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office are calling citizens (and) demanding payments for outstanding warrants for missing jury duty,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The scammers will use names of current DCSO employees when they call, but the sheriff’s office wants residents to know that none of its employees will ever call you and ask for payments over the phone.

Residents who receive calls from the scammers are encouraged to share the news with others and to report the calls to the DCSO.