Flower Mound seeking applicants for town boards

The Flower Mound Town Council is currently accepting applications for seats on the Veterans Liaison Board and the newly created Historical Commission.

To qualify to serve on the Veterans Liaison Board, you must be currently serving in the military or hold a Veteran status, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. To qualify to serve on the Historical Commission, you must be a Flower Mound resident of five years or a resident of Denton or Tarrant counties with extensive background or knowledge of the town’s history.

To learn more and complete an online application, visit www.flower-mound.com/boardsandcommissions. Applications will be accepted through Feb. 16. For additional information, call 972-874-6070 or email [email protected].