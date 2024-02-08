Argyle ISD amends 10-year Growth Plan

During this week’s special School Board meeting, the Argyle ISD Board of Trustees voted to approve two revisions to the district’s 10-year Strategic Growth Plan after considering community feedback.

Back in January 2023, the board adopted the new 10-year growth plan that called for the district to stick to having only one high school until enrollment reaches 2,700 students, then split into two separate 5A 9-12 high schools. AHS currently has about 1,500 students and is in a 5A UIL conference. 6A enrollment is currently 2,275 and above.

On Monday, the board approved a revision to keep Argyle at one high school until AHS approaches Class 6A UIL classification status, then open a second high school.

“Class 6A is the state’s largest classification and the AISD community does not desire large graduating classes (according to) feedback received since 2022,” the district said in a statement.

The board also approved a revision “to align the future high school split with a mid-year UIL realignment,” which was determined to be “most appropriate for student success.”