Thursday, February 8, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Schools
Southern Denton County Schools

Argyle ISD amends 10-year Growth Plan

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
3

During this week’s special School Board meeting, the Argyle ISD Board of Trustees voted to approve two revisions to the district’s 10-year Strategic Growth Plan after considering community feedback.

Back in January 2023, the board adopted the new 10-year growth plan that called for the district to stick to having only one high school until enrollment reaches 2,700 students, then split into two separate 5A 9-12 high schools. AHS currently has about 1,500 students and is in a 5A UIL conference. 6A enrollment is currently 2,275 and above.

On Monday, the board approved a revision to keep Argyle at one high school until AHS approaches Class 6A UIL classification status, then open a second high school.

“Class 6A is the state’s largest classification and the AISD community does not desire large graduating classes (according to) feedback received since 2022,” the district said in a statement.

The board also approved a revision “to align the future high school split with a mid-year UIL realignment,” which was determined to be “most appropriate for student success.”

Previous article
Edmondson: Office of Emergency Management among the best
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.