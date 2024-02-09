Section of Waketon Road to narrow to one lane

A section of Waketon Road in Flower Mound will be reduced to one lane for a few weeks to allow for utility construction work, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

Beginning Monday, the portion of Waketon between Timber Way Drive and Townsend Drive will narrow to one lane, alternating between westbound and eastbound lanes, according to the town. Flaggers will be there to alert drivers to the change.

The construction work is expected to be completed by the end of February. Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes until then.