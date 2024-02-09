Foodie Friday: Indulge in a romantic evening close to home

If you’re looking for a special place to celebrate with your sweetheart this Valentine’s Day, we’ve got you covered. You can’t go wrong with any of these local options!

Verf’s Grill & Tavern

2221 Justin Rd #101, Flower Mound

Verf’s is serving a 3-course Valentine’s dinner again this year with their Chilean Sea Bass and Wagyu on the menu. Created by Chef Florencio Benitez, this romantic dinner is $65 per person and you can make reservations by calling 972-317-3390.

Rustico Wood Fired Grill

3701 Justin Rd #150, Flower Mound

Go online to make your Rustico reservation for Valentine’s Day. They’ll be serving their regular menu, but we recommend you make your reservation quickly because their tables fill up quickly, even on a regular night! 214-513-1112

Moviehouse & Eatery

951 Long Prairie Rd, Flower Mound

This is kind of a fun twist on things! If you’d like to do dinner AND a movie, Moviehouse & Eatery in Flower Mound is offering a Movie and a Meal special where you can choose between a showing of “The Notebook” or “Cruel Intentions” while enjoying a 3-course meal and two themed cocktails. Purchase your tickets online! cinepolisusa.com, 972-355-6363

Sip + Savor

1201 Shoal Creek, Highland Village

Sip + Savor has quickly become a local favorite for celebrating special occasions. We’d highly recommend making a reservation now for Valentine’s Day so you can enjoy some of their Wine Country-inspired cuisine, cocktails, wines, or even a mocktail that evening. You can make your reservation online! dinesipandsavor.com, 972-942-8742

Shoal Creek Tavern

1701 Shoal Creek, Highland Village

Chef Florencio Benitez has also created a beautiful, romantic Valentine’s dinner menu at Shoal Creek Tavern in The Shops. You can visit their Facebook page for more information about how to reserve your spot and what Chef Flo has on the menu. 972-317-2250

Marty B’s

2664 FM 407, Bartonville

Celebrate Valentine’s Day Texas-style on the Rooftop at Marty B’s. Come dressed in your cowboy boots and hat for an amazing 3-course dinner for two including a bottle of red or white wine and live music from Texas Red Dirt Experience. You can purchase your tickets online. martybsplace.com, 940-241-3500

The Bartonville Store & Jeter’s Meat Shop

96 McMakin Rd, Bartonville

We love the intimate vibe of the Bartonville Store, and combined with live music, it’s the perfect spot to celebrate Valentine’s Day with your sweetheart. Make your reservation to enjoy their specially-curated Valentine’s Day menu. 940-241-3301

If you didn’t see your favorite restaurant on our list, please don’t hesitate to contact them for Valentine’s Day reservations!