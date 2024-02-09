Dominating the Diamond: Southern Denton County softball teams set to shine

With softball season just getting underway, 2024 promises to be another exciting year on the diamond for the teams of southern Denton County.

The area’s three 6A programs went a combined 13 rounds in the postseason in 2023, proving once again that local schools produce some of the strongest softball talent in the state.

The Guyer softball team advanced to the state championship game before coming up just short against Pearland, and coach Keith Medford said he has a lot of returning firepower from last year’s program.

“Things are shaping up good so far,” Medford said. “We’ve had a great offseason and the girls are eager to get on the field and compete. We have a core group of veteran players that will lead the way for our program this season.”

That core includes probably the strongest middle infield in the state in second baseman Kaylynn Jones and shortstop Erin Peterson.

Also returning are first-team all-district selections Jordan Osborne (catcher/pitcher) and Briana Williams (outfielder).

Guyer fans should also keep an eye on Finley Montgomery, who was selected last season’s Newcomer of the Year for District 5-6A.

The Wildcats finished 38-2 overall last year with a 14-0 mark in district, and Medford said objectives for this season include winning another district championship and making a deep playoff run.

“We have a very veteran team,” Medford said. “We are battle-tested and have a ton of big-game experience. We are very driven and motivated. We will have to pitch great and play solid defense. The hitting will come and go. Pitching and defense wins championships. Team chemistry is a big part of our success as well.”

Over at Flower Mound, the Jaguars were hit hard by graduation, and coach Mark Larriba said his younger players will need to step up if the team is going to repeat the success it enjoyed last season.

“We are continuing to grow,” Larriba said. “We lost eight seniors last year, including seven starters. We have young talent that will have to mature quickly.”

Flower Mound does return center fielder Adi Bicknell, who hit .381 on the season and was District Newcomer of the Year in 2023.

Flower Mound went 25-14 last year, finishing second place in district and reaching the regional semifinals.

Larriba said the goals for this season will be to continue to grow and get better every day, especially “grow as a team into a family-type atmosphere.”

“Our strength will be team speed, and our player’s ability to play multiple positions,” Larriba said.

Across town at Marcus, the Marauders had the misfortune of squaring off with Guyer in the bi-district round in 2023, but coach Christy Tumilty said she is pleased with how her team looks early on.

“We are counting on our returning varsity players to provide leadership to our new varsity players and their experience will help our team be successful and have a great season,” Tumilty said.

Look for first-team all-district selection and outfielder Avery Rich to lead the way this year for Marcus, who finished 18-14-1 overall last season and 8-6 in district.

Tumilty said the objectives for this season are to finish in the top four in district and make a playoff run.

Over at Argyle, first-year coach Brianna Barnhill said she is excited about the Eagle’s chances in 2024.

“As the new coach of a very successful program in 2023, we spent the offseason getting to know one another, developing speed and strength, and deciphering roles for the 2024 season,” Barnhill said. “Despite some key losses from last year’s roster, the experience and talent that this group has is starting to come together and mesh. We are excited to get started with scrimmages so we can lay the foundation needed for a competitive district.”

First baseman Peyton Peck and center fielder Taylor Platt should be among the team leaders for Argyle this season.

The Eagles went 30-7 overall in 2023, with a 12-2 mark in district and reached the regional quarterfinals.

“Our team motto this year is ‘one team one goal,’” Barnhill said. “In the 4A classification, Argyle had teams that were regional finalists in 2021 and 2022, and were quarterfinalists last year in their first season in 5A. So you can imagine this senior class is eager for a state appearance. Of course, a state championship is the goal for all teams, but will need to focus on team cohesion and each athlete contributing to potentially achieve this goal.”

Barnhill said to have another strong year, it will take a couple of things.

“We will have to be consistent, and as mentioned earlier, we will need to be able to play well together and not as individuals,” Barnhill said. “Each person will have to do their job to put us in the best position to win games and make it deep into the playoffs. Instead of relying on one or two players to carry on offense, defense or in the circle, we will need to rely on each member to piece it together.”

Up the road at Liberty Christian, the Warriors won a district championship in 2023 and reached the second round of the playoffs.

Coach Johnny Isom is in his first year as the school’s softball coach, and he said that his team is finding its way early on.

“I think there has been a bit of a transition, with the girls getting used to my style,” Isom said. “But I think they are settling in now that the season is about to kick off, and I think there is some good momentum right now.”

Stronger returners for LCS include shortstop Avery Combest and pitcher Sydney Griffin, among others, and Isom said his team will need three things to pick up where it left off last season.

“I think it’s just the team coming together and trusting each other and giving great effort,” Isom said.

Over in Justin, the Northwest softball team is coming off of a very strong season in which it finished 32-8 and reached the regional finals.

Coach Tanya Morrow said her team also lost a lot of players to graduation.

“We have one returning starter, so we are a young team this year,” Morrow said. “Madison Wyatt will be our starting pitcher. She is a junior lefty.”

Ally Hinojosa is our lone returner in the field, and she will be transitioning from second base to third base this year.

Northwest finished second in district last season with a 10-2 record in district competition, and Morrow said the objectives for this season are to make the playoffs and celebrate the small victories.

“It’s going to take everyone working toward the same goal,” Morrow said. “We have to support each other on offense and defense.”