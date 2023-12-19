Jasper’s no longer coming to River Walk

Jasper’s Gourmet Backyard Cuisine, a high-end sit-down restaurant, is no longer coming to the Flower Mound River Walk.

It was announced over a year ago that a Jasper’s restaurant and cocktail lounge were coming to fill out the rest of the River Walk’s Restaurant Row not managed by River Walk F&B, which runs Underdogs, Whiskey & Smoke and Pie Hole. Jasper’s was expected to open in spring or summer 2023, but the project stalled.

Although Jasper’s has been advertising the upcoming Flower Mound location opening in recent months, rumors have swirled that plans changed. Representatives for the Jasper’s company have not responded to many calls and emails over the last several months.

On Tuesday, Michael Beaty, president of Mooreland Development (the River Walk’s developer), confirmed that Jasper’s is “not moving forward with their restaurant in this location.” The cocktail lounge is also no longer coming.

Beaty said he is currently trying to find a replacement tenant for the vacant space.

Jasper’s is not the first restaurant to back out of plans to open at the River Walk. Jasper’s was supposed to replace a Brazilian steakhouse and cocktail lounge that were announced in March 2021 — which weren’t the original concepts announced in 2018 — but never came to be.

Last fall, River Walk F&B took over management of the first three restaurants to open on the River Walk and decided to close them, rebrand and reopen with new concepts. It still has plans to open a British pub and a coffee/gelato/mini-doughnut bar along Restaurant Row, as well as a wine bar along FM 2499.