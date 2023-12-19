Travel with Terri: ‘Nights of Lights’ on Florida’s historic coast

Have you ever wondered, “Where is America’s top Christmas light displays?” Well, I discovered, that National Geographic has named Nights of Lights on Florida’s Historic Coast among the top ten best Christmas light displays in the entire world. This epic festival of Christmas lights has also been recognized by Conde Nast Travelers and AAA Auto Club among others. Learning these facts, I was intrigued, and on a mission, to see this legendary light display. It’s impressive and very tastefully presented. Nights of Lights was everything I expected, and more!

Near 42 miles of pristine Atlantic beaches, the Nights of Lights festival is in historic downtown St. Augustine. It glows with holiday magic from the ground to the rooftops. We saw millions of tiny white lights that create an epic and magical atmosphere in the Nation’s Oldest City, and it’s free of charge.

For three decades, St. Augustine has marked the Saturday before Thanksgiving with Light Up! night to kick off the Christmas season festivities. We were thrilled to experience Nights of Lights. It was dreamy viewing the millions of twinkling white lights that come to life and illuminate the historic and exceptional architecture found here.

With the festival encompassing more than 20 blocks of the historic district, there are many ways to experience the Nights of Lights. Historic buildings, museums, inns, hotels, restaurants, boats, carriages, trees, and more are all lit with soft white lights – there’s no bad view in town!

This year is extra special as they celebrate 30 years of illuminating Florida’s Historic Coast. St. Augustine’s iconic Nights of Lights begins Saturday, November 18, 2023 and glows through January 31, 2024.

The Top 8 Ways to See Nights of Lights

Tour the Lights by Trolley

Climb aboard Old Town Trolley’s Famous Nights of Lights tour. Tours depart nightly beginning at 6 p.m. from the Visitor Information Center.

2. Tour by Train

Get on track for Nights of Lights on Santa’s Red Express Tours. The tour begins at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum.

3. See the Sparkle from the Water

Nights of Lights shines from the water, too. St. Augustine Eco Tours harbor tour of Nights of Lights provides a peaceful way to experience the illuminated city aboard 6 or 12 passenger boats. Take in the view of Nights of Lights from the sea aboard the Schooner Freedom on the ship’s Sunset Sail. Florida Water Tours, Scenic Cruise, St. Augustine Boat Tours, Pia & Me Charters, St. Augustine Sailing and Red Boat Tours also offer Nights of Lights boat cruises, and the Black Raven offers light show views plus an entertaining pirate show.

4. See the Lights from Above

For a completely different perspective, enjoy a bird’s eye view of St. Augustine and Nights of Lights aboard First City Helicopters. It’s a breathtaking view unlike any other. Or, climb 219 steps to the top of the St. Augustine Lighthouse and Maritime Museum. The sight of the entire city dressed in tiny white lights is a view to behold.

5. Enjoy A Wine & Carriage Tour

Step aboard a horse-drawn carriage and meander the historic streets on this 45-minute group ride. Enjoy the sparkling scenery as well as a bottle of delicious boutique wine to share! Ride Includes: VIP Boarding, complimentary wine to enjoy on the carriage ride and souvenir wine glasses. Tasting Tours offers nightly excursions. Private Carriage Rides are also available.

6. Go on a Guided Tour

On most Fridays and Saturdays in December and January, Ancient City Tours guides lead a 90-minute walking tour where participants can enjoy St. Augustine’s history while learning about unique colonial folklore and holiday traditions amid the backdrop of the glow of the city’s white lights. Sites include the opulent Lightner Museum courtyard, Plaza de la Constitución, and the enchanting Bayfront.

7. Take A Group Tour by Luxury Golf Cart

Small groups can book a Nights of Lights tour with St. Augustine Land & Sea Tours. Enjoy St. Augustine’s Nights of Lights in the comfort of a luxury 12-seat golf cart, attended by a knowledgeable tour guide.

8. Cuddle Up for A Romantic Ride

Old-fashioned horse-drawn carriage rides depart daily from the Bayfront near the ancient Castillo de San Marcos. Make your reservations with Country Carriages and enjoy a romantic horse and carriage tour.

www.FloridasHistoricCoast.com

Follow Terri and see more pictures @travelwithterri on social media