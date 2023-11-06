Election Day is Tuesday

On Tuesday, Denton County residents will decide the fate of 14 state constitutional amendments, school bonds in Lewisville ISD, a sports complex proposition in Northlake, municipal bonds in Denton and Justin, and emergency services propositions.
On Election Day, registered voters must vote at their assigned polling site between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Find your polling place here.
Voting for the Denton County Emergency Services District Special Election is taking place at the district’s three fire stations. Find your polling place here.
Find more voting information on the Denton County Elections Administration website at votedenton.gov.