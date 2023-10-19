From the Firehouse: ESD Special Election

By Ricky Vaughan, Fire Chief, Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1

After receiving a petition from the citizens of Argyle, Bartonville, Copper Canyon, Corral City, Lantana and Northlake, Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 will have propositions on the ballot for a Special Election.

The ballot will ask the residents to vote for or against:

Proposition A: “Confirmation of the creation of Denton County Emergency Services District No. 2 and the levy by the District of a tax not to exceed ten (10) cents on the one hundred dollars ($100.00) of valuation.”

Proposition B: "Adding all portions of the area known as Lantana and described as Denton County Fresh Water Supply District No. 6 and 7 which lie within the boundaries of Denton County and which are not currently included in Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 to the Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1."

Proposition C (Lantana citizens only): "The portions of Lantana and described as Denton County Fresh Water Supply District No. 6 and 7 which lie within the boundaries of Denton County and which are not currently included in Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 assuming its proportionate share of the outstanding debts and taxes of the Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1, if it is added to the district."

Early voting will run Oct. 23 through Oct. 28, Monday–Saturday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Oct. 29, Sunday 11 a.m.–5 p.m.; Oct. 30–Nov. 3, Monday–Friday 7 a.m.–7 p.m. at Fire Station 511, 511 Gibbons S., Argyle, TX 76226.

Election Day will be Nov. 7 from 7 a.m.–7 p.m. at one of our three fire stations based on your voter precinct. Precincts 4179, 4181, 4183, 4184, 4197, 4198, 4199, 4200, 4207 will vote at Station 511. Precincts 4193, 4195, 4196, 4215, 4216, 4217, 4218, 4220, 4222 will vote at Station 514 in Harvest, and Precincts 3156, 3157, 4182, 4201, 4202, 4203 will vote at Station 513 in Lantana. Find more info at dentoncountyesd2.org

The proposition for creating Denton County Emergency Services District No. 2 is to address the continued population growth across the district and the resulting increases in call volume. By creating an EMS district overlay for ambulance services, residents within the proposed territory will receive sustainable funding for providing both Fire and EMS services.

If the voters do not approve the proposition creating DCESD 2 to separately fund EMS services, DCESD 1 will continue to operate with its current funding but will adjust its service delivery model by looking at options for contracting out for ambulance services.

If voters do not approve the annexation proposition on the ballot, the area known as Lantana will be serviced through a contract basis by the ESD. However, the Board of Commissioners will have to review and revise funding and response times to those areas that reside outside the current District boundaries.

We look forward to sharing information about these proposals with citizens over the coming month. If you would like more information about the creation of ESD 2 you can visit the following website: dentoncountyesd2.org

For the month of August, the Denton County ESD #1 responded to 255 calls, with 55% being medical related and 45% being fire or service related.

If you would like to sign up for free emergency notifications from Denton County Emergency Services District #1, you can do so by calling 940.464.7102. Weather notifications are automatically generated for our citizens within the Denton County ESD No. 1 when the National Weather Service issues a “watch” and/or a “warning.”

To reach Chief Vaughan, send an email to [email protected] or call 940.464.7102. For more information, please visit DentonCountyESD1.gov