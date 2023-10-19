Thursday, October 19, 2023
Stucky draws challengers for Texas House seat

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
The Texas Capitol. Credit: Evan L'Roy/The Texas Tribune
Lynn Stucky

A second Republican challenger for Texas House District 64, currently held by Dr. Lynn Stucky, announced their candidacy this week.

Elaine Hays, a member of the Wise County Republican Women and a retired financial planner, announced her bid for House District 64, which represents Wise County and western Denton County, including Robson Ranch and other parts of south Denton.

“First and foremost, I am a Christian, and my relationship with God is the basis for how I live my life and for every decision that I make,” Hays said in a statement. “I am a principled conservative because conservative policies help protect the foundation upon which our society is founded, and that is the family.”

Elaine Hays

Hays said she is running for the seat because she believes “pro-American, pro-Christian and pro-Texan values … are under attack.”

“Unless we oppose this assault on our freedom and heritage, I am concerned that my children and grandchildren will not inherit the Texas we all love,” Hays said. “I am running for House District 64 to protect our Texas legacy by securing our border, restoring representation to the voters, protecting the taxpayer, strengthening the family, and fortifying Texas as the firewall to our Nation.”

Andy Hopper

Hays is challenging Stucky, incumbent since 2017 in the March 5, 2024 Republican primary election. Both are also opposed by Republic Andy Hopper, who earlier this month earned the endorsement from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Stucky narrowly defeated Hopper in the 2022 Republican primary with 50.3% of the vote.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.