Vocalist on Grammy-winning record to perform at Lakeside

The Lakeside Music Series has brought some decorated performers to the stage in The Shops at Lakeside in south Flower Mound, but none — aside from Rosana Eckert who performs Friday with pianist Dave Meder — can claim to have sung on a Grammy-winning recording.

In April 2022, Eckert won her Grammy certificate for her vocal contributions to the Lyle Mays composition, “Eberhard,” which won for Best Instrumental Composition. Eckert also has been associated with two Grammy-nominated records: one with Bobby McFerrin, and one with the Dallas vocal group, Kings Return.

Mays, who passed away prior to the 2022 Grammies, was best known as the co-creator of the internationally renowned American jazz band The Pat Metheny Group which toured the world for years and won 11 Grammies.

“We take pride in featuring the finest regional talent at the Lakeside Music Series,” said Michael Clay of the Texas Music Project and the booking agent for the music series. “Welcoming world-class musicians like Rosana and Dave is very exciting. They will bring unique arrangements to tunes spanning the pop and jazz genres.

“My advice to all our loyal Lakeside Music Series fans, don’t miss these talented artists.”

In 1999, Eckert became the first woman (and the first minority) to be hired to the esteemed jazz faculty at UNT. Since then, she has become a sought-after vocalist, composer, arranger, and, of course, teacher. (She teaches the majority of the private jazz voice lessons, and has created courses in songwriting and jazz pedagogy for contemporary commercial styles.)

And jazz represents only one of the many musical genres she embraces.

“As a vocalist and songwriter,” she told the Canvas Rebel in June 2022, “I write and perform with The Rosana Eckert Quartet, and I co-lead a Brazilian fusion band called Brasuka.

“I also get asked to perform with lots of other groups and musicians locally, nationally, and internationally, in many different styles of music – pop, rock, R&B, country, etc. — but my specialty is jazz, jazz fusion, and Latin fusion.

”Don’t think you’re crazy if you feel like you’ve heard Rosana’s voice before. She’s the in-house promo announcer for KERA TV.

When Eckert takes the stage around 7:30 p.m. Friday, the audience can expect to hear songs from artists like Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, Carol King, James Taylor, the Beatles and Ray Charles, according to a Lakeside news release.

Organizers believe a strong lineup of performers follows Eckert to round out the 2023 Lakeside Music Series season.

Amy Kathleen will be back with Almost Jaded on Oct. 27, after their Lakeside debut on May 26. The large Lakeside audience that night was mesmerized by the band’s alt-rock repertoire, not to mention Kathleen’s vocals and the rhythm section of Jared Sullivan (cello) and Mac Bain (drums).

The Blurry Band returns to Lakeside on Friday, Nov. 3, featuring their special blend of indie, pop and classic rock favorites.

Danni & Kris, always a favorite with their quirky, upbeat act, hit the Lakeside stage on Friday, Nov. 10. Expect indie pop, soul and pop hits.

The Friday performances conclude on Nov. 17 with Matt Tedder, who has emerged as a top-notch guitarist and vocalist on Americana, blues and country hits.

Finally, the Lakeside Holiday Event is scheduled for Dec. 6, with performances starting at 5:30 p.m. with the Flower Mound High School Choir (expect holiday music). Magen Miller takes the stage at 6:30 and plays holiday and pop tunes until the 7:30 tree lighting.

The Holiday Event offers lots of family fun, including free horse-drawn carriage rides, photos with Santa, toy train rides, bounce houses, and, of course, the tree lighting.

