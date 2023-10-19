Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our October 2023 print issue.

Trophy Blooms, a flower shop, is now open in Bowery Park at 2570 FM 407, #135, Highland Village.

Learning Express and Neon Elephant have relocated within The Shops at Highland Village to 1700 Cottonwood Creek, #150.

Lakeview Speech and Language Therapy, offering language, speech and social skill services, is now open at 2605 Sagebrush Dr., #206, Flower Mound.

Pretty Burrito is now open at 500 Flower Mound Rd., #100, Flower Mound.

Clove Family Dental is now open at 4271 Esplanade Place, #120, Flower Mound.

Charleys Cheesesteaks is now open inside Walmart at 3060 Justin Rd., Highland Village.

Milano Nail Spa is now open at 5801 Long Prairie Rd., #680, Flower Mound.

Signature Dermatology & Aesthetics is now open at 3321 Yucca Dr., #100, Flower Mound.

Step Up Sports Medicine, offering treatment for musculoskeletal problems, is expected to open this month at 3020 Corporate Court, #400, Flower Mound.

A co-branded Fatburger and Round Table Pizza is expected to open this month in Lantana Town Center Phase II on FM 407 next to Dutch Bros.

Cheeky Monkeys, an indoor play area for children, is expected to open this month at 1700 Cottonwood Creek, #120, in The Shops at Highland Village.

Pie Hole Pizza and Pennywise Pub are expected to open this month on the River Walk in Flower Mound.

Rev’s Golf Lounge, offering golf simulators and a bar, is expected to open this month at 2250 Justin Rd., #140, Highland Village.

The Bartonville Tavern, a music-themed sports bar, is expected to open this month in Bartonville Town Center at 2652 FM 407, #155, Bartonville.

AMC Theatres has renewed its lease for another five years at The Shops at Highland Village at 4090 Barton Creek.

Village Green Memory Care is expected to open this fall at 107 Barnett Blvd., Highland Village.

Body20, offering technology-based workouts, is expected to open in December at 1400 Shoal Creek, #F130 in The Shops at Highland Village.

Bazooka Charlie’s Barber Co. is coming to Lantana Town Center near Starbucks on FM 407 in Bartonville. An opening date has not been announced.

StretchMed, provide assisted stretching sessions, is coming to 970 Parker Square, Flower Mound. An opening date has not been announced.

Construction on Brakes Plus is underway on the site of the former Chase Bank building at 2374 Justin Rd., Highland Village. An opening date has not been announced.

Arcade 92, offering arcade and console games along with a restaurant and bar, is coming to 801 International Pkwy, #580, Flower Mound. An opening date has not been announced.

Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy Store is expected to open on FM 407 in Double Oak in March 2024.

